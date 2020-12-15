Difference between revisions of "Biggie Zuze"

It was at Triangle where he scored his biggest achievement as a head coach when he won the NetOne Cup in 2014 after beating Dynamos in the final. Two years earlier, he had also achieved some success with Monomotapa, where he was an assistant to [[Taurai Mangwiro]], guiding the team to a Mbada Diamonds Cup final, and eventually lost to Dynamos. At Monomotapa, he is also credited with unearthing the likes of [[Ronald Chitiyo]], Nelson Meson, Ismael Wadi, [[Artwell Mukandi]] and [[Godknows Murwira]].

Biggie Zuze was a Zimbabwean former soccer player for Dynamos Football Club and was the assistant coach of Dynamos Football Club at the time of his death on 25 June 2020. He was 55 at the time of his death

Soccer Career

Zuze joined Dynamos from Bindura United in the middle of the 1983 season and made his name playing alongside the likes of David Mandigora, Kenneth Jere, Clayton Munemo, Moses Chunga and Memory Mucherahowa.[1] He was a star player during his playing career in the early 1980s, but whose talent was unfortunately overshadowed by other brilliant players of his era.

Zuze was part of a generation of fine players at the Glamour Boys who included Taurai Mangwiro, Moses Chunga, Lloyd Mutasa, Clayton Munemo, Elvis Chiweshe, Francis Shonhayi, Peter Fanwell, Lucky Dube, Leon Ntawantawa, Kenneth Jere, Joshua Mhizha, Kembo Chunga, Memory Mucherahowa, Charles Chirwa, Gift Mpariwa, David Mandigora and his brother Garikai.

Mangwiro said had Zuze played his football with the current generation, he could have made an even bigger impact. “He was quite an effective midfielder overshadowed at club level by the likes of Moses Chunga, Clayton Munemo, Samaita and Memory Mucherahowa, who was the captain of the team,” the Triangle gaffer reckoned.

Coaching Career

Zuze might have made his name playing for Dynamos after joining from hometown team Bindura United, but also enjoyed an illustrious coaching career. He started his coaching career with the Dynamos juniors, and together with Clayton Munemo, they are credited with nurturing the likes of Desmond Maringwa, Murape Murape, Philemon Mutyakureva and Francis Madziva, players who went on to do well for the club’s senior team.

He also teamed up with Munemo and Malcolm Fourie to set up the famed Dynamos Kidznet team, where they identified and nurtured players such as Norman Maroto, Samson Choruwa, Nyasha Chazika, Cephas Chimedza and Naison Muchekela, whose team went on to dominate the local league. Zuze also had coaching stints with Douglas Warriors, Sporting Lions, Monomotapa and Triangle United Football Club before returning to Dynamos to coach the senior team.

Zuze was appointed acting coach for Dynamos after the firing of Lloyd Mutasa in May 2018. Zuze has been part of the coaching staff for Monomotapa Football Club, Triangle United Football Club and Ngezi Platinum F.C., and most of his time he was the assistant coach except in 2012 when he was the head coach at Monomotapa Football Club. Won the One Wallet Cup with Triangle in 2014, beating Dynamos on penalties.

It was at Triangle where he scored his biggest achievement as a head coach when he won the NetOne Cup in 2014 after beating Dynamos in the final. Two years earlier, he had also achieved some success with Monomotapa, where he was an assistant to Taurai Mangwiro, guiding the team to a Mbada Diamonds Cup final, and eventually lost to Dynamos. At Monomotapa, he is also credited with unearthing the likes of Ronald Chitiyo, Nelson Meson, Ismael Wadi, Artwell Mukandi and Godknows Murwira.

Trivia

In 2013 he said that the Bulawayo club, Eagles was his best team because of playing the "most entertaining brand of football in the country and " producing such notable players like Rahman Gumbo and Boy Ndlovu. He also said that his best two stadiums were Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo (for its good turf and an always 'electrifying environment when we played against Highlanders Football Club) "and the National Sports Stadium, our slaughterhouse, especially on cup games."[2].

Death

Biggie Zuze died at HighGlen Cimas Clinic in Harare on 25 June 2020 after complaining of breathing difficulties. He was buried on 29 June 2020 in his home town of Bindura.

Biggie Zuze Coffin

Party of the mourners attending the burial