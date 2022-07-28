Difference between revisions of "Bikita"

The cosntituency seat is made up of eleven wards, namely 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 22, 23, and 32.

Bikita is one of the districts in Masvingo Province. It is located about 80 kilometres east of Masvingo. Its is said to be derived from a mountain in the Bikita Mamutse Area called Bikita Mountain . Speculative information claims it came from the Shona word Dikita which means antbear, which describes the shape of a nearby hill. The district used to be known as Denga which means up in the clouds and has moved several times to different locations. The surrounding area is mined for lithium. The district is thought to have the largest reserve of petalite in the world.

Geography

Climate

Bikita District is the third-driest district in Masvingo after Chivi and Chiredzi and is perennially-plagued by food shortages induced by low rains.[3]

Livestock disease

The district with annually terrorized by livestock diseases like anthrax and foot and mouth. On occasion these maladies even affect the populace, with a number of people dying. Sometimes there are even outbreaks of cholera. Bikita district is defined by the presence of stinkbugs, called in vernicular harurwa. These insects are a delicacy to the locals and exotic. The Harurwa insects are sacred and have their origin to the death of Meso Mana according to Claude Maredza's` book Harurwa a guy who had four eyes.

Government and politics

Its administration is at Nyika Growth Point. At the national level, the district sends three members to Zimbabwe's House of Assembly. At the local level, Bikita RDC.

Nationally the district was divided into three sections for the 2008 elections, namely east, west and south. The district was a stronghold of ZANU-PF from 1980 until the time of the 2008 parliamentary election, when the opposition Movement for Democratic Change MDC-T won all three seats.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Bikita returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bikita East returned to Parliament:

Gabriel Machinga of Zanu PF, unopposed.

Bikita West returned:

Jewel Kufandada of Zanu PF with 10 715 votes,

Kenneth Matimba of Zanu PF with 3 719 votes.

Turnout - 15 656 voters or 41.93 %

Bikita South

Bikita South, Zaka east and central, is made of wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 26, 28, and 29.

Bikita East

Bikita East comprises wards 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25, and 27.

Bikita West

The cosntituency seat is made up of eleven wards, namely 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 22, 23, and 32.