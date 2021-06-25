Pindula

Dr Bilal Shah

Dr Bilal Shah was a Zimbabwean medical practitioner. He succumbed to Covid-19 complications aged 69.

Death

Dr Bilal Shah died on 25 June 2021 from Covid-19 complications aged 69.[1]

