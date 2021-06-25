Difference between revisions of "Bilal Shah"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "thumb|Dr Bilal ShahDr '''Bilal Shah''' was a Zimbabwean medical practitioner. He succumbed to Covid-19 complications aged 69. ==Death== Dr Bi...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 14:10, 25 June 2021
Dr Bilal Shah was a Zimbabwean medical practitioner. He succumbed to Covid-19 complications aged 69.
Death
Dr Bilal Shah died on 25 June 2021 from Covid-19 complications aged 69.[1]
References
- ↑ ZBC News Online, Twitter, Published: June 25, 2021, Retrieved: June 25, 2021