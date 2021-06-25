Dr Shah was also a presenter on ZBC’s Good Morning Zimbabwe Health Is Wealth Segment which aired every Thursday.<ref name="Z"/>

[[File:Bilal Shah.jpg|thumb|Dr Bilal Ahmed Shah]]Dr '''Ahmed Bilal Shah''' was a Pakistan born medical practitioner and television personality. He succumbed to [[Covid-19]] complications aged 69 .

Background

Shah was originally from Pakistan but settled in Zimbabwe after he came into the country in 1982.[1]

Wife

He was married to Tayyba.[2]

Children

Shah and his wife had two daughters and a son. One of his daughters was named Hareem Shah.[2]

Career

Bilal Shah first worked at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he rotated in different specialities. He started his practice in July 1987 in high-density areas and was arguably the first foreign doctor to work in the high-density areas which were dominated by black doctors.

In 1992, he was introduced to Reuben Barwe who asked Bilal to deliver a programme on ZBC. Bilal was interviewed on 14 topics.

He was then asked to continue the programmes as an anchor and he accepted. Bilal started that programme, “You and Your Health”, in 1992 and it ran up to 2007. Bilal interviewed many doctors and specialists in the health profession and had the honour to interview Dr Christian Bernard, the South African surgeon who performed the world’s first human heart transplant in 1967.[1]

Dr Shah was also a presenter on ZBC’s Good Morning Zimbabwe Health Is Wealth Segment which aired every Thursday.[2]

Controversies

In 2006, Bilal Shah was ordered to pay a $70 700 fine or face one month in prison for flouting the Exchange Control Act.[3]

Death

Dr Bilal Shah died on 24 June 2021 from Covid-19 complications aged 69.[4] Journalist Edmund Kudzayi confirmed Shah's death saying Shah passed away at Parirenytwa Hospital and succumbed to COVID despite being fully vaccinated.[5]

A service was held for Dr Shah at the Masjid Abbas in Ridgeview before his burial at Warren Hills Cemetery on 25 June 2021.[6]