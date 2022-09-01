He was reportedly offered a five-year contract by the club and was scheduled to fly to Antwerp on Thursday, 01 September 2022.<ref name="Henry Mhara"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/sport/article/17009/dynamos-star-antonio-secures-belgium-deal Dynamos star Antonio secures Belgium deal], ''NewsDay'', Published: 01 September 2022, Retrieved 1 September 2022</ref>

In November 2021, Antonio was incorporated into the Zimbabwe senior men's football squad that played the World Cup qualifiers away to South Africa and at home versus Ethiopia replacing [[Macauley Bonne]].

Following his performances at that tournament, he was signed by Dynamos Football Club.<ref name="SM"/><ref name="D"/>

Background

Bill Antonio grew up in Dzivarasekwa.[1]

Education

He did his primary education at Gillingham Primary where he started playing first-team football when he was in Grade Five. Antonio joined Dzivarasekwa Football Academy when he was in Grade Six before Prince Edward came calling for his services when he finished Grade Seven. He also played for Diamond Eagles Academy.

Bill Antonio captained the Under-14 side before being drafted into the senior team three years later, where he was also named skipper. While at Prince Edward, Antonio was also named school athletics team captain. For his Advance Level studies at Prince Edward, Antonio did Literature in English, History and Family and Religious Studies.[1][2]

Career

He won the Junior League with Dzivarasekwa Academy and was the top goal scorer. Antonio was part of the Prince Edward team that won the Harare Schools Championship in 2017 and 2018.

Bill Antonio featured for Zimbabwe's Under 20 team, the Young Warriors at the COSAFA U20 Youth Championship

Following his performances at that tournament, he was signed by Dynamos Football Club.[1][2]

In November 2021, Antonio was incorporated into the Zimbabwe senior men's football squad that played the World Cup qualifiers away to South Africa and at home versus Ethiopia replacing Macauley Bonne.

Antonio spent a month undergoing trials at Belgium top flight league club KV Mechelen before returning to Dynamos.

He was reportedly offered a five-year contract by the club and was scheduled to fly to Antwerp on Thursday, 01 September 2022.[3]