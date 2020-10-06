Difference between revisions of "Bills of Exchange Act in Zimbabwe"

(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)

*An instrument which does not comply with these conditions, or which orders any act to be done in addition to the payment of money, is not a bill of exchange. *An instrument which does not comply with these conditions, or which orders any act to be done in addition to the payment of money, is not a bill of exchange.

*An order to pay out of a particular fund is not unconditional within the meaning of this section, but an unqualified order to pay, coupled with— *An order to pay out of a particular fund is not unconditional within the meaning of this section, but an unqualified order to pay, coupled with—

# an indication of a particular fund out of which the drawee is to reimburse himself or a particular account which is to be debited with the amount; or

# a statement of the transaction which gives rise to the bill; or

# a statement on the bill that it is drawn against specified documents attached thereto for delivery or acceptance or on payment of the bill, as the case may be; or

# a statement on the bill that it is drawn under or against a specified letter of credit or other similar authority; is unconditional.

*A bill is not invalid by reason— *A bill is not invalid by reason—

# that it is not dated; or

# that it does not specify the value given or that any value has been given therefor; or

# that it does not specify the place where it is drawn or the place where it is payable.

