Biltim Troy Chingono is a Vice Air Marshall and Chief of Staff Operations in the Airforce of Zimbabwe.

Career

In 2019, Biltim Chingono was promoted by Emmerson Mnangagwa from Air Commodore to Vice Air Marshall. The promotion was with effect from April 5, 2019.[1] He was a Defense Attache at Zimbabwe's Embassy in Russia.

References

