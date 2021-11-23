'''Biltim Troy Chingono''' is a Vice Air Marshal and Chief of Staff Operations in the [[Airforce of Zimbabwe]].

Career

In 2019, Biltim Chingono was promoted by Emmerson Mnangagwa from Air Commodore to Vice Air Marshall. The promotion was with effect from April 5, 2019.[1] He was a Defense Attache at Zimbabwe's Embassy in Russia.

References