|
|
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Biltim Troy Chingono''' is a Vice Air
Marshall and Chief of Staff Operations in the [[Airforce of Zimbabwe]]. |+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
'''Biltim Troy Chingono''' is a Vice Air and Chief of Staff Operations in the [[Airforce of Zimbabwe]].
|
|
|
==Career==
|
==Career==