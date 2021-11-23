Pindula

Biltim Chingono, Biltim Chingono Biography
 
Biltim Troy Chingono is a Vice Air Marshall and Chief of Staff Operations in the Airforce of Zimbabwe.
 
Biltim Chingono Biography
 
Biltim Chingono
Biltim Chingono Biography
BornBiltim Troy Chingono
TitleAirforce of Zimbabwe Vice Air Marshal
TermApril 5, 2019-

Biltim Troy Chingono is a Vice Air Marshal and Chief of Staff Operations in the Airforce of Zimbabwe.

Career

In 2019, Biltim Chingono was promoted by Emmerson Mnangagwa from Air Commodore to Vice Air Marshall. The promotion was with effect from April 5, 2019.[1] He was a Defense Attache at Zimbabwe's Embassy in Russia.

References

  1. President promotes 2 ZDF officers, The Chronicle, Published: April 13, 2019, Retrieved: November 23, 2021
