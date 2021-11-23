Difference between revisions of "Biltim Chingono"
|keywords= Biltim Chingono, Biltim Chingono Biography
|description= Biltim Troy Chingono is a Vice Air Marshall and Chief of Staff Operations in the Airforce of Zimbabwe.
|image=
|image_alt= Biltim Chingono Biography
[[Category:Soldiers]]
|Biltim Chingono
|Born
|Biltim Troy Chingono
|Title
|Airforce of Zimbabwe Vice Air Marshal
|Term
|April 5, 2019-
Biltim Troy Chingono is a Vice Air Marshal and Chief of Staff Operations in the Airforce of Zimbabwe.
Career
In 2019, Biltim Chingono was promoted by Emmerson Mnangagwa from Air Commodore to Vice Air Marshall. The promotion was with effect from April 5, 2019.[1] He was a Defense Attache at Zimbabwe's Embassy in Russia.
References
- ↑ President promotes 2 ZDF officers, The Chronicle, Published: April 13, 2019, Retrieved: November 23, 2021