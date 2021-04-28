Difference between revisions of "Bindura"
The '''Bindura''' Local Government is [[Bindura RDC]]. <br/>
The '''Bindura''' Local Government is [[Bindura RDC]]. <br/>
See [[Chipadze Sec School]]. Tel: 02716748, 02717981, 02717435
See [[Chipadze Sec School]]. Tel: 02716748, 02717981, 02717435
==References==
==References==
Bindura
|Population
(2009)
|37,423
Bindura is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 37,423 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.
It is served by Bindura Provincial Hospital.
The Bindura Local Government is Bindura RDC.
See Chipadze Sec School. Tel: 02716748, 02717981, 02717435
Seer Chipindura High School. Tel: 02717927, 02717926, 02716856