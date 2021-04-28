The '''Bindura''' Local Government is [[Bindura RDC]]. <br/>

The '''Bindura''' Local Government is [[Bindura RDC]]. <br/>

Bindura is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 37,423 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.

It is served by Bindura Provincial Hospital.

The Bindura Local Government is Bindura RDC.

See Chipadze Sec School. Tel: 02716748, 02717981, 02717435

Seer Chipindura High School. Tel: 02717927, 02717926, 02716856

