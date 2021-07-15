Difference between revisions of "Bindura"
Latest revision as of 08:28, 15 July 2021
Bindura
|Population
(2009)
|37,423
Bindura is a Town and District located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 37,423 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.
It is served by Bindura Provincial Hospital.
The Bindura Local Government is Bindura RDC.
See Chipadze Sec School. Tel: 02716748, 02717981, 02717435
See Chipindura High School. Tel: 02717927, 02717926, 02716856
See Hermann Gmeiner High School. (SOS)