Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Bindura"

Page Discussion
 
Line 34: Line 34:
 
The '''Bindura''' Local Government is [[Bindura RDC]]. <br/>
 
The '''Bindura''' Local Government is [[Bindura RDC]]. <br/>
 
See [[Chipadze Sec School]]. Tel: 02716748, 02717981, 02717435 <br/>
 
See [[Chipadze Sec School]]. Tel: 02716748, 02717981, 02717435 <br/>
See [[Chipindura High School]]. Tel: 02717927, 02717926, 02716856 <br/>
+
See [[Chipindura High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Hermann Gmeiner High School]]. (SOS) <br/>
 
See [[Hermann Gmeiner High School]]. (SOS) <br/>
  
Line 65: Line 65:
 
|description=
 
|description=
 
}}
 
}}
 
 
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 11:18, 15 July 2021

Bindura
Population
 (2009)
37,423

Bindura is a Town and District located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 37,423 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.

It is served by Bindura Provincial Hospital.

The Bindura Local Government is Bindura RDC.
See Chipadze Sec School. Tel: 02716748, 02717981, 02717435
See Chipindura High School.
See Hermann Gmeiner High School. (SOS)

Articles You Might Like





References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Bindura&oldid=108165"