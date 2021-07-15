Bindura is a Town and District located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 37,423 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.

It is served by Bindura Provincial Hospital.

The Bindura Local Government is Bindura RDC.

See Chipadze Secondary School.

See Chipindura High School.

See Hermann Gmeiner High School. (SOS)

















