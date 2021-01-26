Pindula

It is home to about 37,423 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.  
 
It is served by [[Bindura Provincial Hospital]].
  
 
<references/>
 
Bindura is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 37,423 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.

It is served by Bindura Provincial Hospital.

References

