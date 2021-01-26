Difference between revisions of "Bindura"
It is home to about 37,423 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.
Bindura
|Population
(2009)
|37,423
Bindura is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 37,423 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.
It is served by Bindura Provincial Hospital.