It is served by [[Bindura Provincial Hospital]].
==References==
<references/>
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 10:23, 8 February 2021
Bindura
|Population
(2009)
|37,423
Bindura is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 37,423 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.
It is served by Bindura Provincial Hospital.
The Bindura Local Government is Bindura RDC.