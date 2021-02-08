Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Bindura"

Page Discussion
 
Line 31: Line 31:
  
 
It is served by [[Bindura Provincial Hospital]].  
 
It is served by [[Bindura Provincial Hospital]].  
 +
 +
The '''Bindura''' Local Government is [[Bindura RDC]].
 +
  
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
Line 65: Line 68:
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
 +
[[Category:Places]]
  
 
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
 
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
[[Category:Places]]

Latest revision as of 10:23, 8 February 2021

Bindura
Population
 (2009)
37,423

Bindura is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 37,423 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.

It is served by Bindura Provincial Hospital.

The Bindura Local Government is Bindura RDC.


Articles You Might Like






References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Bindura&oldid=98803"