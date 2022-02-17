Difference between revisions of "Bindura Municipality"
The Bindura Local Government is Bindura Municipality and Bindura RDC. The July 2018 elections returned: ! !! !!
|Ward
|Name
|Party
|Ward 1
|Paradzai Mupingiza
|MDC Alliance
|Ward 2
|Ian Muteto Makone
|MDC Alliance
|Ward 3
|Example
|MDC Alliance
|Ward 4
|Example
|MDC Alliance
|Ward 5
|Example
|MDC Alliance
|Ward 6
|Example
|Example
|Ward 7
|Example
|Example
|Ward 8
|Example
|Example
|Ward 9
|Example
|Example
|Ward 10
|Example
|Example
|Ward 11
|Example
|Example
|Ward 12
|Wandai Simbarashe Matches
|Zanu PF