(No difference)

Revision as of 13:01, 17 February 2022

The Bindura Local Government is Bindura Municipality and Bindura RDC. The July 2018 elections returned: ! !! !!

Caption text
Ward Name Party
Ward 1 Paradzai Mupingiza MDC Alliance
Ward 2 Ian Muteto Makone MDC Alliance
Ward 3 Example MDC Alliance
Ward 4 Example MDC Alliance
Ward 5 Example MDC Alliance
Ward 6 Example Example
Ward 7 Example Example
Ward 8 Example Example
Ward 9 Example Example
Ward 10 Example Example
Ward 11 Example Example
Ward 12 Wandai Simbarashe Matches Zanu PF
