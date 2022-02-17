Difference between revisions of "Bindura Municipality"
|
The Bindura Local Government is '''Bindura Municipality''' and Bindura RDC. The July 2018 elections returned:
|
| Ward 2 || [[Ian Muteto Makone]] || MDC Alliance
| Ward 2 || [[Ian Muteto Makone]] || MDC Alliance
| Ward 3 ||
| Ward 3 || || MDC Alliance
| Ward 4 ||
| Ward 4 || || MDC Alliance
| Ward 5 ||
| Ward 5 || || MDC Alliance
| Ward 6 ||
| Ward 6 || || Example
| Ward 7 ||
| Ward 7 || || Example
| Ward 8 ||
| Ward 8 || || Example
| Ward 9 ||
| Ward 9 || || Example
| Ward 10 ||
| Ward 10 || || Example
| Ward 11 ||
| Ward 11 || || Example
| Ward 12 || [[Wandai Simbarashe Matches]] || Zanu PF
Revision as of 13:16, 17 February 2022
The Bindura Local Government is Bindura Municipality and Bindura RDC. The July 2018 elections returned: ! !! !!
|Ward
|Name
|Party
|Ward 1
|Paradzai Mupingiza
|MDC Alliance
|Ward 2
|Ian Muteto Makone
|MDC Alliance
|Ward 3
|[[]]
|MDC Alliance
|Ward 4
|[[]]
|MDC Alliance
|Ward 5
|[[]]
|MDC Alliance
|Ward 6
|[[]]
|Example
|Ward 7
|[[]]
|Example
|Ward 8
|[[]]
|Example
|Ward 9
|[[]]
|Example
|Ward 10
|[[]]
|Example
|Ward 11
|[[]]
|Example
|Ward 12
|Wandai Simbarashe Matches
|Zanu PF