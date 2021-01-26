Difference between revisions of "Bindura Provincial Hospital"

Pindula

In 2003 the hospital piloted a Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT) programme to prevent HIV/AIDS being passed on to children from their mothers. The results of this scheme were not positive as many patients did not follow up with anti-retroviral treatments.[https://www.electives.net/hospital/182/preview]
 
It is on the [[List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe]].
  
 
Bindura Provincial Hospital

The Bindura Provincial Hospital is a public hospital in the Mashonaland region of Zimbabwe. The hospital is located in Bindura which is the provincial capital and which has a population in excess of 20,000.

The hospital is one of two in the region; it is government owned and has a dedicated maternity ward, which takes up 25% of the bed capacity (it has 49 of the total beds). Although there are relatively few doctors at the hospital there is a large nursing contingent.

In 2003 the hospital piloted a Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT) programme to prevent HIV/AIDS being passed on to children from their mothers. The results of this scheme were not positive as many patients did not follow up with anti-retroviral treatments.[1]

It is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.

