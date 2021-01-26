Difference between revisions of "Bindura Provincial Hospital"
|
(Created page with "{{Infobox hospital <!-- All parameters and comments should be left intact for future editors --> <!-- All parameters are optional, but please copy the entire template --> <!--...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 50:
|Line 50:
In 2003 the hospital piloted a Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT) programme to prevent HIV/AIDS being passed on to children from their mothers. The results of this scheme were not positive as many patients did not follow up with anti-retroviral treatments.[https://www.electives.net/hospital/182/preview]
In 2003 the hospital piloted a Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT) programme to prevent HIV/AIDS being passed on to children from their mothers. The results of this scheme were not positive as many patients did not follow up with anti-retroviral treatments.[https://www.electives.net/hospital/182/preview]
|+
|+
[[Category:Hospitals]]
[[Category:Hospitals]]
Latest revision as of 09:06, 26 January 2021
|Bindura Provincial Hospital
The Bindura Provincial Hospital is a public hospital in the Mashonaland region of Zimbabwe. The hospital is located in Bindura which is the provincial capital and which has a population in excess of 20,000.
The hospital is one of two in the region; it is government owned and has a dedicated maternity ward, which takes up 25% of the bed capacity (it has 49 of the total beds). Although there are relatively few doctors at the hospital there is a large nursing contingent.
In 2003 the hospital piloted a Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT) programme to prevent HIV/AIDS being passed on to children from their mothers. The results of this scheme were not positive as many patients did not follow up with anti-retroviral treatments.[1]
It is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.