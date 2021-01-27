Difference between revisions of "Bindura Provincial Hospital"

In '''May 2019''', a fuel crisis at Bindura Provincial Hospital drew the attention of the [[Ministry of Health and Child Care ]]. The hospital had been denied fuel for hospital services by local fuel suppliers. A meeting was held, and the hospital was immediately allocated some fuel and was at the same time promised 6 000 litres per month. The hospital has also since received 500 litres of diesel from one service station whilst two other service stations have asked for the hospital’s requirements so that they too can support the hospital in future. <ref name=" Bindura Provincial Hospital Fuel Crisis"> [https://www.facebook.com/148565931913609/posts/press-statementbindura-provincial-hospital-fuel-crisistuesday-21-may-2019-minist/1831930660243786/ Bindura Provincial Hospital Fuel Crisis], ''Ministry of Health and Child Care, Facebook'', Published: 22 May 2019, Retrieved: 27 January 2021''</ref>

She said she would talk to the Minister of Water ([[Sipepa Nkomo]]) to make sure boreholes were drilled there, and Finance Minister ( [[ Tendai Biti]]) so that generators were procured for use when power is out, and for water pumping purposes. Khupe donated wheelchairs and an assortment of medical equipment sourced from well - wishers. Hospital Health Services Administrator, [[Tonderai Nyahumira]], said the hospital was grateful to the DPM for the donations and promised to resuscitate the institution. Bindura Mayor, [[Ivory Matanhire]], said efforts to provide water at the hospital were being frustrated by constant power cuts.

In '''May 2012''', Deputy Prime Minister, [[Thokozani Khupe]], expressed shock at the sorry state of Bindura Provincial Hospital where taps are dry and there is only one ambulance. The largest referral hospital in Mashonaland Central also experiences frequent power cuts, which severely affect service delivery.

In 2003 the hospital piloted a Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT) programme to prevent HIV / AIDS being passed on to children from their mothers . The results of this scheme were not positive as many patients did not follow up with anti-retroviral treatments . [ https://www.electives.net/hospital/182/preview ]

The hospital is one of two in the region; it is government owned and has a dedicated maternity ward, which takes up 25% of the bed capacity (it has 49 of the total beds). Although there are relatively few doctors at the hospital there is a large nursing contingent .

The '''Bindura Provincial Hospital''' is a public hospital in the [[Mashonaland]] region of [[Zimbabwe]]. The hospital is located in [[Bindura]] which is the provincial capital and which has a population in excess of 20, 000 .

It is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.

Cnr Matepatepa & Greenhill Road, Bindura. 17°07'29.7"S 31°24'24.5"E

Tel: 263 271 6291, 263 66 2106666

Websites: http://docbeecee.co.uk/directory/listing/bindura-provincial-hospital, https://www.medpages.info/sf/index.php?page=organisation&orgcode=273576, https://www.electives.net/hospital/182/preview



