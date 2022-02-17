Difference between revisions of "Bindura RDC"
Latest revision as of 13:58, 17 February 2022
The Bindura Local Government is Bindura Municipality and Bindura RDC.
The July 2018 elections for Bindura RDC returned:
|Ward
|Name
|Party
|Ward 1
|Edmore Maringe
|Zanu PF
|Ward 2
|Obert Masaka
|Zanu PF
|Ward 3
|Soul Gomwe
|Zanu PF
|Ward 4
|Hari Chipate
|Zanu PF
|Ward 5
|Charles Sorera
|Zanu PF
|Ward 6
|Gilison Chitakunye
|MDC Alliance
|Ward 7
|Collins Mutengwa
|Zanu PF
|Ward 8
|Gorge Mutengwa
|Zanu PF
|Ward 9
|Maria Chatyoka
|Zanu PF
|Ward 10
|Bigboy Nyakudya
|Zanu PF
|Ward 11
|Stephen Masango
|Zanu PF
|Ward 12
|Alwin Ngoshi
|Zanu PF
|Ward 13
|Mukototsi Lovemore Zvarimwa
|Zanu PF
|Ward 14
|Amon Nyanhete
|Zanu PF
|Ward 15
|Archibold Mugabe
|Zanu PF
|Ward 16
|Titus Jonga
|Zanu PF
|Ward 17
|Ben Tafirenyika
|Zanu PF
|Ward 18
|Musaemura Nyabeza
|Zanu PF
|Ward 19
|Gilbert Jonga
|Zanu PF
|Ward 20
|Chakanyuka Mazura
|Zanu PF
|Ward 21
|Kennedy Damiso
|Zanu PF