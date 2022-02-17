Pindula

The Bindura Local Government is Bindura Municipality and Bindura RDC.
The July 2018 elections for Bindura RDC returned:

Caption text
Ward Name Party
Ward 1 Edmore Maringe Zanu PF
Ward 2 Obert Masaka Zanu PF
Ward 3 Soul Gomwe Zanu PF
Ward 4 Hari Chipate Zanu PF
Ward 5 Charles Sorera Zanu PF
Ward 6 Gilison Chitakunye MDC Alliance
Ward 7 Collins Mutengwa Zanu PF
Ward 8 Gorge Mutengwa Zanu PF
Ward 9 Maria Chatyoka Zanu PF
Ward 10 Bigboy Nyakudya Zanu PF
Ward 11 Stephen Masango Zanu PF
Ward 12 Alwin Ngoshi Zanu PF
Ward 13 Mukototsi Lovemore Zvarimwa Zanu PF
Ward 14 Amon Nyanhete Zanu PF
Ward 15 Archibold Mugabe Zanu PF
Ward 16 Titus Jonga Zanu PF
Ward 17 Ben Tafirenyika Zanu PF
Ward 18 Musaemura Nyabeza Zanu PF
Ward 19 Gilbert Jonga Zanu PF
Ward 20 Chakanyuka Mazura Zanu PF
Ward 21 Kennedy Damiso Zanu PF
