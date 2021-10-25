The College finally opened on '''26 March 1996''' with an intake of 125 students. Among the lecturing staff, were five lecturers from Cuba. This development coincided with and was partly a consequence of the termination of the Zimbabwe-Cuba Science Teacher Training programme which had begun operating in the mid-1980s.<ref name="hist"/> The University Council then set up a Planning Committee, which was charged with the responsibility of transforming the College into a University within a period of less than five years.<ref name="hist"/>

'''Bindura University of Science Education''' is a state owned tertiary institution located in [[Mashonaland Central Province ]]. The university opened its doors in '''1996''' and since then it has specialized in the provision of science education to both locals and foreign students.

Address:

Main Campus - 741 Chimurenga Road Off Trojan Road, Bindura.

Town Campus - Border Gezi Avenue, [Bindura]].

FSE Campus - Faculty of Science Education Complex, Shashi view, Bindura.

Harare Campus - 8th floor Finance House, Corner Speke Avenue and 2nd Street, Harare.

Telephone: +263 66210 7531, +263 66210 7532

Cell:

Email: info@buse.ac.zw

Web: https://www.buse.ac.zw, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/buseonline/



Prelude to Establishment

In 1995, the Government made a decision to address the problem of the shortage of science teachers locally by setting up a University of Science Education. The Bindura University College of Science Education was established under the University of Zimbabwe. Arrangements were made for it to be housed at the Provincial Public Service Training Centre in Bindura.[1]

Government gazetted the Bindura University of Science Education Act in February 2000, conferring University status to the College. President Robert Mugabe officially opened the University. A University Council with Professor C J Chetsanga as its Chairman was appointed. Professor C E M Chikombah, who had been the College's substantive Pro-Vice Chancellor since 1997 became the Acting Vice Chancellor.[1]

Vision and Mission of the Institution

The University exists to contribute to the development of Zimbabwe through the advancement of knowledge and skills in science education.[2] It seeks to produce innovative and highly acclaimed graduates equipped with research, entrepreneurial and technical skills for the benefit of the nation and the international community. Bindura University of Science Education seeks to be a hub of knowledge and beacon of excellence in teaching, research and extension services.[2]

Academic Faculties

Faculty of Science Faculty of Science Education Faculty of Social Science and Humanities Faculty of Commerce Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Science.[3]

Principal Officers