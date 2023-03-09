[[Kariba]] is in a seismic tremor area. Earthquakes below 2.5 on the Richter scale may not be felt by humans but our machines regularly pick on those. Earthquakes of between 2.5 and 4.5 on the scale are usually felt but we consider them to be minor and cannot cause damage. Anything above that is of concern. <ref name="Minor Earthquake Hits Binga, Felt In Hwange"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2023/03/08/minor-earthquake-hits-binga-felt-in-hwange/ Minor Earthquake Hits Binga, Felt In Hwange], Pindula, Published: 8 March 2023, Retrieved: 8 March 2023''</ref>

In '''March 2023''', a minor earthquake hit the Lubimbi area in '''Binga'''. The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.0 and no damage to property was recorded. It was felt by residents in [[Hwange]]. [[Matabeleland North Province]] chief meteorological officer [[Austin Masikinye]] said ''An earthquake was felt in Hwange and Binga on 5 March 2023, at 2309hrs local time. The epicentre was in Binga, Lubimbi area near Kamativi.''

'''Binga''' is a Town located in [[Matabeleland North Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]]. '''Binga''' is located just south of [[Kariba]] Lake, across the lake from Zambia. It lies along the southern Escarpment of the [[Zambezi River]].

The Tonga people inhabit the area. [1]

Population

It is home to about 4,327 people.

Infrastructure

See Binga District Hospital.

See Binga Secondary School.

See Manjolo Secondary School.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.



Boundaries

Binga District is an area of land bounded by a line drawn from;

a point on the Zimbabwe-Zambia international boundary at map reference 35KPM098348 on the 1:50 000 Map Sengwa Sound 1628C3, Edition 2, southwards direct to a point on the former Sengwa River course at map reference 35KPM114145 on the 1:50 000 Map Chiwa 1728A1, Edition 2;

thence proceeding generally southwards up the Sengwa River to the eastern boundary of Chizarira National Park,

thence generally southwest-wards along the eastern boundaries of Chizarira National Park and Busi Communal Land and westwards along the south- eastern boundary of Dandanda Communal Land;

thence generally westwards along the boundaries of Dandanda Communal Land to its westernmost point;

thence southwards along the westernmost boundary of Dandanda Communal land; thence eastwards along the northern boundary of Lubimbi Communal land up to the northernmost beacon of remainder of Lot 4 Karna Block;

thence generally south-westwards along the northern-western boundaries of Remainder of Lot 4 Karna Block and Lot 7A Karna Block up the westernmost beacon of Lot 7 A Karna Block;

thence proceeding generally westwards along the northern boundaries of Lot 8 Karna Block and the Remainder of Karna Block to exclude them up the intersection by the Shangani River;

thence up the Shangani River to a point at a map reference 35KNK259556 on the 1:50 000 Map Kamativi 1827A3, edition 1,

thence proceeding generally north-westwards to a point at map reference 35KNK249563 on the 1: 50 000 Map Kamativi 1827A3, Edition 1;

thence proceeding generally northwards along the western and north-western boundaries of Lubimbi Communal Land to a point at map reference 35KNK315618 on the 1:50 000 Map Kamativi 1827A3, Edition 1;

thence generally north-westwards along the south-western and western boundaries of Manjolo Communal Land to the southern boundary of Kavira Forest Land,

thence westwards along the southern boundary of Kavira Forest Land to the Gwayi River,

thence generally northwards down the Gwayi River to the Zimbabwe-Zambia international boundary;

thence north-eastwards along the Zimbabwe- Zambia international boundary to the starting point.

Administrative divisions

They are twenty-one wards in the district, which is divided into two parliamentary constituencies: Binga North Constituency with twelve wards and Binga South Constituency with nine wards. The separate constituencies were created in 2008.



Among the areas in Binga North Constituency are: Chizarira, Siabuwa, Cheete, Siansundu, Siantula, Mujere and Manjolo.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Binga returned to Parliament:

Francis Munkombwe of PF-ZAPU - 38 879 votes.

Jacob Francis Mudenda of Zanu PF - 3 414 votes.

Josephat Mdzingwa of UANC - 660 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Binga returned to Parliament:

Paul Siachimbo of Zanu PF with 7 358 votes,

Abraham Chiketo of ZUM with 2 708 votes.

Turnout - 14 199 voters or 34.83 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Binga returned to Parliament:

Joel Gabhuza of MDC with 19 894 votes,

Joshua Muzamba of Zanu PF with 2 678 votes,

Leonard Ndlovu of ZAPU with 594 votes.

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Binga North returned to Parliament:



Binga local government is Binga RDC.

Settlements

The town of Binga is the largest settlement. It lies on the southeastern shore of Lake Kariba. Most of it was constructed to re-house the BaTonga people whose homeland was flooded by the creation of the Kariba reservoir in the late 1950s. The Chibwatatata Hot Springs lie near the town at what is known as Rest Camp area. It is a prime tourist area and was previously a shrine for local Tonga people under the leadership of one Maalila. Maalila was possessed by mpande (muzimu wamvula). He led rainmaking ceremonies at the hot springs. There are also settlements under the following areas and chiefs.

Chiefs and areas

Chief Binga

Chief Dobola

Chief Saba

Chief Sikalenge

Chief Simupa Village

Chief Sinakooma

Chief Sinampande

Chief Sinakatenge Village

Chief Sinansengwe

Chief Siansaali Village

Impampa

James

Kabulawu

Kariyangwe

Lubimbi

Lusulu

Manjolo

Matinka

Mlibizi

Pashu

Saba

Siabuwa

Siamunchembu

Tinde

Zyakamana Village (Zikamanus

Economy and development

Binga District is a rural district that is significantly underdeveloped, with only gravel roads, which are car hostile, especially during the rainy season. It is also one of the most sparsely populated districts of the country.

Binga District is famous for its growing of cannabis, known locally as dagga or mbanje. The consumption of cannabis in the Binga District has been described as traditional since pre-colonial times, and is considered by people from without to be an integral part of the Tonga culture. However, it must be pointed out that consumption of cannabis is often considered a devious pursuit especially, since 1955, in light of federal laws to control the importation, exportation, production, possession, sale, distribution and use of dangerous drugs, despite its use as a traditional medicine. There is a wrong impression among people from the rest of Zimbabwe that people from Binga are legally entitled to plant, harvest, process and smoke cannabis freely.

Events

Earthquake 2023

