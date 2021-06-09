Difference between revisions of "Binga Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Binga Secondary School''' is at Binga Growth Point, Matabeleland North Province. See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zi...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Binga Secondary School''' is at Binga Growth Point, [[Matabeleland North Province]].
|+
'''Binga Secondary School''' is at BingaGrowth Point, [[Matabeleland North Province]].
|+
|+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
|−
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
|+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
|−
'''Address:''' Binga Growth Point. <br/>
|+
'''Address:''' Binga Growth Point. <br/>
|−
'''Telephone''': 0786036685 <br/>
|+
'''Telephone''': 0786036685<br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
|−
'''Email:''' <br/>
|+
'''Email:''' <br/>
|−
'''Web:'''
|+
'''Web:''' <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
|Line 37:
|Line 39:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 09:13, 9 June 2021
Binga Secondary School is at Binga Growth Point, Matabeleland North Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Private Bag 5722, Binga, Binga Growth Point.
Telephone: 0786036685, (015-358).
Cell:
Email: bingahigh@hotmail.com
Web: http://www.mulonga.net/it-centers/binga
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.