Difference between revisions of "Birchenough Bridge"

Birchenough Bridge is a bridge in the Manicaland Province which is the third longest single-arch span in the world. The bridge is about five miles south of the junction of the Sabi with the Odzi River and provides direct communication by the main road between Victoria and the Melsetter district to the east of the two rivers. The Bridge was built to facilitate crossing the Sabi River for the local Zimbabweans, aid in trade and improve communications with neighbouring countries in the then Rhodesia, present day Zimbabwe.





Birchenough Bridge is 118 KM from Mutare and 181 KM from Masvingo on the A9 which connects Masvingo to Mutare. There is also a community there.

Background

The Bierchnough Bridge was designed by Ralph Freeman, consulting engineer to the Beit Trust, who also designed the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Beit Bridge over the Limpopo River. [1] It was named after Sir Henry Birchenough who was the then Chairman of the Beit Railway Trust and President of the British South Africa Company who facilitated financially for the construction.

The sinking of foundations began in April 1934 and they were ready for steelwork in November 1934. Material was delivered to the west bank of the river by road and the steelwork for the east side was carried across the river by a cableway. The arch span was completed on June 17th, 1935, and the concrete roadway was completed at the end of September 1935. The bridge was opened to traffic on December 20th, 1935. The bridge was built over a period of 20 months, the contractors were Dorman Long & Company, Limited, of Middlesbrough, England. [1]

The cost of the bridge was approximately £150,000, and the building of the road approaches was undertaken by the Rhodesian Government. The Birchenough Bridge was opened on December 20, 1935, by Sir Herbert Stanley, GCMG, then Governor of Southern Rhodesia, present-day Zimbabwe.
























