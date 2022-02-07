Difference between revisions of "Birchenough Bridge"

'''Birchenough Bridge ''' is in [[Buhera]] District, [[Manicaland Province]]. It is the third longest single-arch span in the world, and as built in '''1934'''. The bridge is about eight kilometers south of the junction of the [[Save River]] with the [[Odzi River]] and provides direct communication by the main road between [[Masvingo]] on the west and [[Chimanimani]], [[Chipinge]] and [[Mutare]] to the east of the two rivers. The bridge was built to facilitate crossing the [[Save River|Sabi River]] for local residents, and aid in trade and improve communications with neighbouring countries.

'''Birchenough Bridge ''' is in [[Buhera]] District, [[Manicaland Province]]. It is the third longest single-arch span in the world, and as built in '''1934'''. The bridge is about eight kilometers south of the junction of the [[Save River]] with the [[Odzi River]] and provides direct communication by the main road between [[Masvingo]] on the west and [[Chimanimani]], [[Chipinge]] and [[Mutare]] to the east of the two rivers. The bridge was built to facilitate crossing the [[Save River|Sabi River]] for local residents, and aid in trade and improve communications with neighbouring countries.



Birchenough Bridge is in Buhera District, Manicaland Province. It is the third longest single-arch span in the world, and as built in 1934. The bridge is about eight kilometers south of the junction of the Save River with the Odzi River and provides direct communication by the main road between Masvingo on the west and Chimanimani, Chipinge and Mutare to the east of the two rivers. The bridge was built to facilitate crossing the Sabi River for local residents, and aid in trade and improve communications with neighbouring countries.

See Lakes, Rivers, Bridges and Waterfalls in Zimbabwe.



Visitors Guide

When to visit: All year around

Fee: An entrance fee is chargeable

Birchenough Bridge is 118 KM from Mutare and 181 KM from Masvingo on the A9 which connects Masvingo to Mutare. There is also a community there.

See Devuli Secondary School.



Background

The Birchenough Bridge was designed by Ralph Freeman, consulting engineer to the Beit Trust, who also designed the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Beit Bridge over the Limpopo River. [1] It was named after Sir Henry Birchenough who was the then Chairman of the Beit Railway Trust and President of the British South Africa Company who financially facilitated the construction.

The sinking of foundations began in April 1934 and they were ready for steelwork in November 1934. Material was delivered to the west bank of the river by road and the steelwork for the east side was carried across the river by a cableway. The arch span was completed on 17 June 1935, and the concrete roadway was completed at the end of September 1935. The bridge was opened to traffic on 20 December 1935. The bridge was built over a period of 20 months, the contractors were Dorman Long & Company, Limited, of Middlesbrough, England. [1]

The cost of the bridge was approximately £150,000, and the building of the road approaches was undertaken by the Rhodesian Government. The Birchenough Bridge was opened on 20 December 1935, by Sir Herbert Stanley, GCMG, then Governor of Southern Rhodesia. Read More























