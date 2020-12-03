Difference between revisions of "BirdLife Zimbabwe"
About BirdLife Zimbabwe
|title=About BirdLife Zimbabwe - Pindula, Local Knowledge
|−
|+
|−
|+
[[Category:Tourism, wildlife]]
[[Category:Tourism, wildlife]]
Revision as of 13:18, 3 December 2020
BirdLife Zimbabwe (BLZ) is a Nature Conservation Organisation promoting the survival of birds and biodiversity in Zimbawe. It is a registered, not-for-profit organisation. BirdLife Zimbabwe is a full member of BirdLife International (BLI), a global partnership of 120 membership-based organisations that have a common interest in the conservation of birds and biodiversity. BirdLife Zimbabwe is assisted with funding from Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), a UK organisation.
Background
BirdLife Zimbabwe was founded in 1951 as the Rhodesian Ornithological Society (ROS) and became a full member in BirdLife International (BLI) in April 2002.
Activities
- Babbler, magazine.
- Bird Atlassing SABAP2 (Southern African Bird Atlassing Programme 2) in Zimbabwe
- Field Card Scheme. This was started in 1962 to establish the geographic and seasonal distribution of Zimbabwe's 650-odd bird species and the information from 1987 to 1992 was incorporated into the first Southern African Bird Atlas Project. The BLZ Field Check List lists all bird species recorded in Zimbabwe, using the numbering system and names in Roberts' Birds of Southern Africa. The information is recorded in the database at the office and collated for ‘Field Observations’, which is printed in Honeyguide and is of world-wide interest.
- Special Species Survey focuses on a number of selected bird species that deserve attention because their numbers or areas of distribution have undergone adverse change in the recent past or they are of other research interest.
- The Garden Bird Survey and Nest Record Card Scheme This is the submission of birds thought of as ‘common’ found in gardens.
- Bird Ringing. This is placing of a serially numbered or coloured ring on a bird's leg enables observers to identify that individual during its remaining lifespan, and even afterwards and is particularly useful in the study of bird migration, with some remarkable recoveries including Comb Ducks (Sudan/Chad), White Storks and Barn Swallows (Britain/ Central Europe) and Waders (Siberia). Bird ringing is coordinated by Afring in Cape Town.
- African Waterfowl Census. BirdLife members participate in the census which takes place annually in January and July. The sightings are entered onto the Wetlands International Africa database and the results analysed, so threats and changes in bird populations can be monitored.
Contact Details
BirdLife Zimbabwe physical location:
35 Clyde Road, Eastlea, HARARE, ZIMBABWE
Tel: (+263-242) 481496/490208
Email: info@birdlifezimbabwe.org
website: www.birdlifezimbabwe.org
Branches
Mashonaland:
Christon Bank
Domboshawa - Ngomakurira
Ewanrigg Botanic Garden
Marondera
Greystone Park
Haka Park
Harare Botanic Garden
Lake Chivero Area
Mavuradonha
Monavale Vlei
Mukuvisi Woodland
Selous
Umfurudzi
Matabeleland:
Aisleby
Chizarira National Park
Hillside Dams
Hwange National Park
Mabukuwene
Matobo National Park
Tshabalala Sanctuary
Victoria Falls
Eastern Highlands:
Aberfoyle
Cecil Kop
Chimanimani National Park
Chirinda Forest
Haroni-Rusitu
Nyanga
Vumba
Masvingo:
Kyle Recreational Park
Southeast Lowveld:
Gonarezhou National Park
Zambezi Valley:
Lower Zambezi
Mana Pools National Park
Matusadona National Park/Kariba
Midlands:
Antelope Park
