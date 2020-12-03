|description= BirdLife Zimbabwe (BLZ) is a Nature Conservation Organisation promoting the survival of birds and biodiversity in Zimbawe.

BirdLife Zimbabwe (BLZ) is a Nature Conservation Organisation promoting the survival of birds and biodiversity in Zimbawe. It is a registered, not-for-profit organisation. BirdLife Zimbabwe is a full member of BirdLife International (BLI), a global partnership of 120 membership-based organisations that have a common interest in the conservation of birds and biodiversity. BirdLife Zimbabwe is assisted with funding from Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), a UK organisation.

Background

BirdLife Zimbabwe was founded in 1951 as the Rhodesian Ornithological Society (ROS) and became a full member in BirdLife International (BLI) in April 2002.

Activities

Babbler, magazine .

. Bird Atlassing SABAP2 (Southern African Bird Atlassing Programme 2) in Zimbabwe

Field Card Scheme . This was started in 1962 to establish the geographic and seasonal distribution of Zimbabwe's 650-odd bird species and the information from 1987 to 1992 was incorporated into the first Southern African Bird Atlas Project. The BLZ Field Check List lists all bird species recorded in Zimbabwe, using the numbering system and names in Roberts' Birds of Southern Africa. The information is recorded in the database at the office and collated for 'Field Observations', which is printed in Honeyguide and is of world-wide interest.

Special Species Survey focuses on a number of selected bird species that deserve attention because their numbers or areas of distribution have undergone adverse change in the recent past or they are of other research interest.

The Garden Bird Survey and Nest Record Card Scheme This is the submission of birds thought of as 'common' found in gardens.

Bird Ringing . This is placing of a serially numbered or coloured ring on a bird's leg enables observers to identify that individual during its remaining lifespan, and even afterwards and is particularly useful in the study of bird migration, with some remarkable recoveries including Comb Ducks (Sudan/Chad), White Storks and Barn Swallows (Britain/ Central Europe) and Waders (Siberia). Bird ringing is coordinated by Afring in Cape Town.

African Waterfowl Census. BirdLife members participate in the census which takes place annually in January and July. The sightings are entered onto the Wetlands International Africa database and the results analysed, so threats and changes in bird populations can be monitored.





BirdLife Zimbabwe physical location:

35 Clyde Road, Eastlea, HARARE, ZIMBABWE



Tel: (+263-242) 481496/490208

Email: info@birdlifezimbabwe.org

website: www.birdlifezimbabwe.org



Branches

Mashonaland: Christon Bank

Domboshawa - Ngomakurira

Ewanrigg Botanic Garden

Marondera

Greystone Park

Haka Park

Harare Botanic Garden

Lake Chivero Area

Mavuradonha

Monavale Vlei

Mukuvisi Woodland

Selous

Umfurudzi



Matabeleland: Aisleby

Chizarira National Park

Hillside Dams

Hwange National Park

Mabukuwene

Matobo National Park

Tshabalala Sanctuary

Victoria Falls



Eastern Highlands: Aberfoyle

Cecil Kop

Chimanimani National Park

Chirinda Forest

Haroni-Rusitu

Nyanga

Vumba



Masvingo: Kyle Recreational Park



Southeast Lowveld: Gonarezhou National Park



Zambezi Valley: Lower Zambezi

Mana Pools National Park

Matusadona National Park/Kariba



Midlands: Antelope Park



References

