Biriiri High School is in Chimanimani, Manicaland Province.

Biriiri High School is in Chimanimani, Manicaland Province.

Biriiri High School badge

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Chief Muusha, Mutakura Ward 17.
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/biriiri.old.students/

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

