

Black Elisha is a Zimbabwean cleric and founder of Christ Life Generation Church based in Bulawayo. He is popularly known for offering his central locking service on married couples.

Background

Black Elisha was born Mduduzi Dube. [1]

Career as a Prophet

Black Elisha says his spiritual journey started in 1999 while he was in South Africa. He told a publication that he became a certified prophet in 2003.

While he was interested in Ministry for a long time, he said he did not have people to mentor him until he got to South Africa. He was mentored by four or five people whom he worked with and helped him to attain a higher level of spiritual awareness.

He did not mention the names of his mentors. [2]

Spiritual Padlock

He is known for the spiritual padlock which gained notoriety for lock unfaithful partners. He however said the spiritual padlock is not only about locking an unfaithful partner or marriage.

Black Elisha said:

However, the spiritual padlock serves other purposes. It is about unlocking people’s destinies, unlocking their business fortunes, unlocking potential. There are many people that I work with, particularly from outside the country, who don’t care about marriage at all. They use the spiritual padlock for other purposes. But of course, the locking of unfaithful partners is dramatic and so people will also be attracted to that.

[2]

Miracles

Pregnant Man

He first made headlines in 2015 after he reportedly prayed for a local businessperson who had nursed an unusual 10-month pregnancy and in the end delivered a bullfrog at Mpilo Central Hospital.[1]

Miracle Gold

Black Elisha claimed his congregants got blessed with “miracle gold” during a church service.[1]