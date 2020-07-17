Difference between revisions of "Black Pearl"

She started singing in 2015 under then Eye C Productions, now Junction Media, under the tutelage of producer Elder Kanto Dem.

She started singing in 2015 under then Eye C Productions, now Junction Media, under the tutelage of producer Elder Kanto Dem.

She enrolled for Psychology studies at [http://www.gzu.ac.zw Great Zimbabwe University] in 2020. She attended Mabvuku High School and later attempted to join the army.

Black Pearl is Jacqueline Rumbidzai Gadzira's stage name. Jacqueline Rumbidzai Gadzira is a singer, songwriter and aspiring writer. She was born on 18 February in 1997 in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Black Pearl is Jacqueline Rumbidzai Gadzira's stage name. Jacqueline Rumbidzai Gadzira is a 23 year old singer, songwriter and aspiring writer. She enrolled for Psychology studies at [http://www.gzu.ac.zw Great Zimbabwe University] in 2020. She attended Mabvuku High School and later attempted to join the army.

Black Pearl is Jacqueline Rumbidzai Gadzira's stage name. Jacqueline Rumbidzai Gadzira is a singer, songwriter and aspiring writer. She was born on 18 February in 1997 in Harare, Zimbabwe. She enrolled for Psychology studies at Great Zimbabwe University in 2020. She attended Mabvuku High School and later attempted to join the army.

She started singing in 2015 under then Eye C Productions, now Junction Media, under the tutelage of producer Elder Kanto Dem.

Apart from music Black Pearl is a talented poet and writer. She finished writing her first book, Diary of a Catholic Church girl: Alphonsina and now writing Muroora WaMai Nakai and Zeal.

Alphonsina is a diary about a girl who stood firm with her religion in all difficulties

Nakai is a fighter for the daughters in law and Zeal is about survival even if all odds are against one.

Sources