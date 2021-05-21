Black Rhinos Football Club is a Zimbabwean Premier soccer league football club owned by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

Founding

Black Rhinos was founded in 1982 as a splinter club from Highlanders FC.[1] The club was created by the Zimbabwe Defence forces. The are most known for having come straight from Division One to win the Premier Soccer League championship. Black Rhinos won the Northern Region Division One championship in 1984 and went on to win the then Super League championship in their first year on 1985.

Former Players

Players that have played for Black Rhinos include:

Lazarus Muhoni

Gift Kamuriwo

Japhet Muparutsa

Max Ruza

Simbarashe Manzungu

Ephraigm Mazarura

Douglas Ndalama

Selemani Phiri

Rowan Nenzou

Brighton Chandisaita

Achievements

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League titles: 1984 1987

CAF competitions record: 1988: Quarterfinalists Africa Cup of Champions Club (now called Champions League) 2003: Quarterfinalists CAF Cup



Former Managers

Greatest Players who played for Chauya Chipembere

Current Coach

Hebert Maruva

Current Players

Blessing Mandimutsira Stanley Chakwana Revesai Tapiwa Manuel Bruce Homora (Captain) Farai Banda Chelsea Nyakope Tatenda Mchisa Gareth Tanyanyiwa Madhake Marcos Mapunhure Valentine Katsande Tawanda Chisi Tendayi Ruziye Nesbert Padzarondora Allan Gahadzikwa Nigel Gezama Ashward Blessed Phiri Walter Sande Edgar Mhungu Kudakwashe Nyakudanga Vincent Mhandu Leeroy Murape Sylon Chikwerengwe Davison Marowa Prince Milanzi Foster Kudzanai Dhemere Tawanda Macheke Simba Power Makoni Simon Shanga Armstrong Mutudza Onward Munashe Manyeruke

Pictures

Black Rhinos Players

Black Rhinos Football Club

Black Rhinos FC Players

Black Rhinos Football Club Vintage Photo

Black Rhinos Football Club Logo













