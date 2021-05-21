Pindula

Black Rhinos Football Club
Black Rhinos Football Club Logo.jpg
Black Rhinos FC Logo
Full nameBlack Rhinos Football Club
Nickname(s)Chauya Chipembere
Founded1982
GroundRufaro Stadium/ NSS
OwnerZimbabwe Defence Forces
CoachHerbert Maruwa
LeagueZimbabwe Premier Soccer League
WebsiteClub home page

Black Rhinos Football Club is a Zimbabwean Premier soccer league football club owned by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

Founding

Black Rhinos was founded in 1982 as a splinter club from Highlanders FC.[1] The club was created by the Zimbabwe Defence forces. The are most known for having come straight from Division One to win the Premier Soccer League championship. Black Rhinos won the Northern Region Division One championship in 1984 and went on to win the then Super League championship in their first year on 1985.

Former Players

Players that have played for Black Rhinos include:

  • Lazarus Muhoni
  • Gift Kamuriwo
  • Japhet Muparutsa
  • Max Ruza
  • Simbarashe Manzungu
  • Ephraigm Mazarura
  • Douglas Ndalama
  • Selemani Phiri
  • Rowan Nenzou
  • Brighton Chandisaita

Achievements

  • Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League titles:
    • 1984
    • 1987
  • CAF competitions record:
    • 1988: Quarterfinalists Africa Cup of Champions Club (now called Champions League)
    • 2003: Quarterfinalists CAF Cup

Former Managers

  1. Droment Chirova
  2. Moses Chunga
  3. Nesbert Saruchera
  4. Stanford Mtizwa
  5. Eddie May
  6. Keagan Mumba

Greatest Players who played for Chauya Chipembere

  1. Japhet Muparutsa
  2. Stanford Ndunduma
  3. Lazarus Muhoni
  4. Gift Kamuriwo
  5. Rowan Nenzou
  6. Brighton Chandisaita
  7. Ephraigm Mazarura

Current Coach

Hebert Maruva

Current Players

  1. Blessing Mandimutsira
  2. Stanley Chakwana
  3. Revesai Tapiwa Manuel
  4. Bruce Homora (Captain)
  5. Farai Banda
  6. Chelsea Nyakope
  7. Tatenda Mchisa
  8. Gareth Tanyanyiwa Madhake
  9. Marcos Mapunhure
  10. Valentine Katsande
  11. Tawanda Chisi
  12. Tendayi Ruziye
  13. Nesbert Padzarondora
  14. Allan Gahadzikwa
  15. Nigel Gezama
  16. Ashward Blessed Phiri
  17. Walter Sande
  18. Edgar Mhungu
  19. Kudakwashe Nyakudanga
  20. Vincent Mhandu
  21. Leeroy Murape
  22. Sylon Chikwerengwe
  23. Davison Marowa
  24. Prince Milanzi
  25. Foster Kudzanai Dhemere
  26. Tawanda Macheke
  27. Simba Power Makoni
  28. Simon Shanga
  29. Armstrong Mutudza
  30. Onward Munashe Manyeruke
References

  1. Zimbabwe (and Rhodesia) Champions, The Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation, Published:7 April 2016 , Retrieved: 4 May 2016
