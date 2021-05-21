Black Rhinos was founded in 1982 as a splinter club from [[Highlanders FC]].<ref name="RSSSF"> [http://www.rsssf.com/tablesz/zimbchamp.html Zimbabwe (and Rhodesia) Champions], ''The Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation, Published:7 April 2016 , Retrieved: 4 May 2016''</ref> The club was created by the Zimbabwe Defence forces. The are most known for having come straight from Division One to win the Premier Soccer League championship. Black Rhinos won the Northern Region Division One championship in 1984 and went on to win the then Super League championship in their first year on 1985.

Black Rhinos was founded in 1982 as a splinter club from [[Highlanders FC]].<ref name="RSSSF"> [http://www.rsssf.com/tablesz/zimbchamp.html Zimbabwe (and Rhodesia) Champions], ''The Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation, Published:7 April 2016 , Retrieved: 4 May 2016''</ref> The club was created by the Zimbabwe Defence forces. The are most known for having come straight from Division One to win the Premier Soccer League championship. Black Rhinos won the Northern Region Division One championship in 1984 and went on to win the then Super League championship in their first year on 1985.