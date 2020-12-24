Difference between revisions of "Black Rhinos FC"
Latest revision as of 06:59, 24 December 2020
Black Rhinos FC Logo
|Full name
|Black Rhinos Football Club
|Nickname(s)
|Chauya Chipembere
|Founded
|1982
|Ground
|Rufaro Stadium/ NSS
|Owner
|Zimbabwe Defence Forces
|Coach
|Herbert Maruwa
|League
|Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League
|Website
|Club home page
Black Rhinos Football Club is a Zimbabwean Premier soccer league football club owned by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.
Founding
Black Rhinos was founded in 1982 as a splinter club from Highlanders FC.[1] The club was created by the Zimbabwe Defence forces. The are most known for having come straight from Division One to win the Premier Soccer League championship. Black Rhinos won the Northern Region Division One championship in 1984 and went on to win the then Super League championship in their first year on 1985.
Players
Players that have played for Black Rhinos include:
- Lazarus Muhoni
- Gift Kamuriwo
- Japhet Muparutsa
- Max Ruza
- Simbarashe Manzungu
- Ephraigm Mazarura
- Douglas Ndalama
- Selemani Phiri
- Rowan Nenzou
- Brighton Chandisaita
Achievements
- Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League titles:
- 1984
- 1987
- CAF competitions record:
- 1988: Quarterfinalists Africa Cup of Champions Club (now called Champions League)
- 2003: Quarterfinalists CAF Cup
Former Managers
Greatest Players who played for Chauya Chipembere
- Japhet Muparutsa
- Stanford Ndunduma
- Lazarus Muhoni
- Gift Kamuriwo
- Rowan Nenzou
- Brighton Chandisaita
- Ephraigm Mazarura
Current Coach
Pictures
References
- ↑ Zimbabwe (and Rhodesia) Champions, The Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation, Published:7 April 2016 , Retrieved: 4 May 2016