Black Rhinos Football Club is a Zimbabwean Premier soccer league football club owned by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

Founding

Black Rhinos was founded in 1982 as a splinter club from Highlanders FC.[1] The club was created by the Zimbabwe Defence forces. The are most known for having come straight from Division One to win the Premier Soccer League championship. Black Rhinos won the Northern Region Division One championship in 1984 and went on to win the then Super League championship in their first year on 1985.

Players

Players that have played for Black Rhinos include:

Lazarus Muhoni

Gift Kamuriwo

Japhet Muparutsa

Max Ruza

Simbarashe Manzungu

Ephraigm Mazarura

Douglas Ndalama

Selemani Phiri

Rowan Nenzou

Brighton Chandisaita

Achievements

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League titles: 1984 1987

CAF competitions record: 1988: Quarterfinalists Africa Cup of Champions Club (now called Champions League) 2003: Quarterfinalists CAF Cup



Former Managers

Greatest Players who played for Chauya Chipembere

Current Coach

Hebert Maruva

Pictures

Black Rhinos Players

Black Rhinos Football Club

Black Rhinos FC Players

Black Rhinos Football Club Vintage Photo

Black Rhinos Football Club Logo













References