Difference between revisions of "Blackmore Nyangairo"

In July 2018, Blackmore Nyangairo was elected to Ward 13 Chinhoyi Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 3269 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 13 Chinhoyi Municipality with 3269 votes, beating Gerald Sairon of Zanu-PF with 1622 votes, Terence Chiradza of NPF with 148 votes, Levison Chambati of PRC with 77 votes, Brian Utete, independent with 48 votes and Lisbern Tauro, independent with 46 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
