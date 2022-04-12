Pindula

Blandina Mapeza
Born(1972-04-12)April 12, 1972
NationalityZimbabwean
Known forBeing Norman Mapeza's wife
Spouse(s)Norman Mapeza
ChildrenNjabulo and Sasha


Blandina Mapeza is the wife of Zimbabwean football coach Norman Mapeza.

Background

Children

Blandina and Norman Mapeza have two sons; Njabulo and Sasha.[1]

References

