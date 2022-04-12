Difference between revisions of "Blandina Mapeza"
|Blandina Mapeza
|Born
|April 12, 1972
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Known for
|Being Norman Mapeza's wife
|Spouse(s)
|Norman Mapeza
|Children
|Njabulo and Sasha
Blandina Mapeza is the wife of Zimbabwean football coach Norman Mapeza.
Background
Children
Blandina and Norman Mapeza have two sons; Njabulo and Sasha.[1]
References
- ↑ Langton Nyakwenda, ‘THANK GOD HE HARDLY LOSES’, The Sunday Mail, Published: December 9, 2018, Retrieved: April 12, 2022