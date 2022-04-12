Pindula

Blandina Mapeza
NationalityZimbabwean
Known forBeing Norman Mapeza's wife
Spouse(s)Norman Mapeza
ChildrenNjabulo and Sasha


Blandina Mapeza is the wife of Zimbabwean football coach Norman Mapeza.

Blandina (left) and Norman Mapeza

Background

Children

Blandina and Norman Mapeza have two sons; Njabulo and Sasha.[1]

References

  1. Langton Nyakwenda, ‘THANK GOD HE HARDLY LOSES’, The Sunday Mail, Published: December 9, 2018, Retrieved: April 12, 2022


