Blessing Annatoria Chitapa is a Zimbabwean born musician based in the United Kingdom. She won The Voice UK in November 2020.

Background

Blessing Annatoria moved to the UK when she was 7 years.[1]

Parents

Her father is Cleophas and her mother Sarita.[2]

Siblings

She has siblings brother Dawn and sister Sharon.[2]

Education

She is a former pupil of Kingswinford School and Dudley College. Blessing Annatoria also used to play basketball for West Bromwich Albion when she was 15.[2]

The Voice UK 2020

Annatoria won The Voice UK in November 2020. On The Voice UK, Blessing had Olly Murs as her mentor.[1]

Career

She released her debut album Count My Blessings on 30 April 2021 via Universal Music, making her the youngest ever winner in The Voice UK’s history to release an album. The album’s first single I Smile was an interpretation of the Kirk Franklin original.

Blessing Annatoria recorded her debut album remotely during lockdown with award-winning producer, arranger and songwriter Rupert Christie, who has worked with the likes of Jessie J, U2, Coldplay, Lianne La Havas and Lou Reed, as well as Blackbook Music.[1][3]

Discography

Albums

Count My Blessings (2021)

Videos

Blessing Chitapa's 'Angels'

Blessing Annatoria - I Smile

Blessing Annatoria - Count My Blessings (Live)

Blessing Annatoria - Hold Back The River (Live)

Blessing Chitapa VS Beryl McCormack - 'Flying Without Wings'