Blessing Annatoria, Blessing Annatoria Chitapa, Blessing Annatoria Biography, How old is blessing from the voice, Blessing Annatoria The Voice
|keywords= Blessing Annatoria, Blessing Annatoria Chitapa, Blessing Annatoria Biography, How old is blessing from the voice, Blessing Annatoria The Voice
Latest revision as of 13:51, 16 September 2021
|Blessing Annatoria
|Born
|Blessing Annatoria Chitapa
March 20, 2002
Zimbabwe
|Known for
|Being the winner of The Voice UK 2020
|Parents
|Relatives
|Dawn, Sharon
Blessing Annatoria Chitapa is a Zimbabwean born musician based in the United Kingdom. She won The Voice UK in November 2020.
Background
Blessing Annatoria moved to the UK when she was 7 years.[1]
Parents
Her father is Cleophas and her mother Sarita.[2]
Siblings
She has siblings brother Dawn and sister Sharon.[2]
Education
She is a former pupil of Kingswinford School and Dudley College. Blessing Annatoria also used to play basketball for West Bromwich Albion when she was 15.[2]
The Voice UK 2020
Annatoria won The Voice UK in November 2020. On The Voice UK, Blessing had Olly Murs as her mentor.[1]
Career
She released her debut album Count My Blessings on 30 April 2021 via Universal Music, making her the youngest ever winner in The Voice UK’s history to release an album. The album’s first single I Smile was an interpretation of the Kirk Franklin original.
Blessing Annatoria recorded her debut album remotely during lockdown with award-winning producer, arranger and songwriter Rupert Christie, who has worked with the likes of Jessie J, U2, Coldplay, Lianne La Havas and Lou Reed, as well as Blackbook Music.[1][3]
Discography
Albums
- Count My Blessings (2021)
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Gilmore Tee, The Voice UK 2020 Winner Blessing Annatoria talks new music, GQ, Published: March 16, 2021, Retrieved: September 16, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Megan Archer-Fox, Dudley's The Voice winner Blessing Chitapa is living the dream, Express&Star, Published: November 19, 2020, Retrieved: September 16, 2021
- ↑ Jessie Clarks, Blessing Annatoria Announces Debut Album ‘Count My Blessings’, The Christian Beat, Published: March 12, 2021, Retrieved: September 16, 2021