Blessing Chebundo

Blessing Chebundo is a Zimbabwean politician, a member of parliament and was a leading figure in the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) until his defection to Zanu PF on 24 February 2021. He rose to fame by defeating Emmerson Mnangagwa in a contest to represent Kwekwe constituency in the Parliament of Zimbabwe in the 2000 parliamentary election. Mnangagwa, a heavyweight in ZANU-PF, was predicted to easily win the constituency, but Chebundo won the seat despite threats to his life. As an incumbent, he again defeated Mnangagwa and was re-elected in the March 2005 parliamentary election.

Background

Chebundo was born on 8 October 1958 and is a founder member of the Movement for Democratic Change, a political party that was formed in September 1999. He represented Kwekwe constituency in the Parliament of Zimbabwe since the watershed elections of 2000. Before the formation of the MDC, Chebundo had been the Vice-Chairman of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) for the Central Region; he was also National Treasurer of the Zimbabwe Chemical & Allied Workers Union from 1990 to 2000. He served as the MDC's Secretary of Health from 2001 to 2005 and had been a member of its National Executive Committee since 2006.

Defecting to Zanu PF

Blessing Chebundo and Lilian Timevous dumped the Nelson Chamisa and Douglas Mwonzora-led led opposition parties and joined the ruling Zanu PF on 24 February 2021. The event took place at the State House in Harare where they were accepted into Zanu PF by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. Chebundo is the former MP for Kwekwe Urban and in 2020 had crossed the floor from the MDC Alliance, to join the MDC-T led by Mwonzora.[1]













References