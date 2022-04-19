Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Blessing Chiza"

Page Discussion
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Blessing Chiza''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] cleric and the founder of Eagle Life Assembly church in [[Bulawayo]].
+
{{Infobox person
 +
| pre-nominals  =
 +
| name              =  Blessing Chiza<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
 +
| post-nominals  =
 +
| image              =  Blessing Chiza.jpg<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
 +
| image_upright =
 +
| alt                = Blessing Chiza Biography
 +
| caption            =
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| pronunciation      =
 +
| birth_name        =  Blessing Samuel Chiza<!-- only use if different from name above -->
 +
| birth_date        =  <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->
 +
| birth_place        =
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        =  <!-- {{Death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| burial_place      =  <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->
 +
| burial_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          =
 +
| nationality        =
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| citizenship        =
 +
| education          =
 +
| alma_mater        =
 +
| occupation        =
 +
| years_active      =
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          =
 +
| organization      =
 +
| agent              =  <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
 +
| known_for          =
 +
| notable_works      =  <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| height            =  <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m""  or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| weight            =  <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =  <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          =
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            = [[Tatianah Chiza]]<!-- Use article title or common name -->
 +
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 +
| children          = Joshaviah Jorai
 +
| parents            =  <!-- overrides mother and father parameters -->
 +
| mother            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| father            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| relatives          =
 +
| family            =
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| website            =  {{URL|https://www.facebook.com/drprbsc/}}
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
}}
 +
 
 +
 
 +
'''Blessing Samuel Chiza''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] cleric and the founder of Eagle Life Assembly church in [[Bulawayo]].
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Line 8: Line 91:
  
 
Blessing Chiza joined [[Freedom Sengwayo]]'s AFM in Africa church through a neighbour Munyaradzi Muswaka and received Jesus Christ as his Lord and personal saviour. He got out of gangs and managed to quit drinking but later backslid because of the influence of friends.<ref name="SN">Peter Matika, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/chiza-moves-into-mansion-bathroom-in-the-kitchenmagical-eagle-encounter-revisited/ Chiza moves into mansion …bathroom in the kitchen!…magical Eagle encounter revisited], ''Sunday News'', Published: May 21, 2017, Retrieved: June 2, 2021</ref>
 
Blessing Chiza joined [[Freedom Sengwayo]]'s AFM in Africa church through a neighbour Munyaradzi Muswaka and received Jesus Christ as his Lord and personal saviour. He got out of gangs and managed to quit drinking but later backslid because of the influence of friends.<ref name="SN">Peter Matika, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/chiza-moves-into-mansion-bathroom-in-the-kitchenmagical-eagle-encounter-revisited/ Chiza moves into mansion …bathroom in the kitchen!…magical Eagle encounter revisited], ''Sunday News'', Published: May 21, 2017, Retrieved: June 2, 2021</ref>
 +
 +
===Wife===
 +
 +
Blessing Chiza's wife is Tatianah Chiza.
  
 
===Children===
 
===Children===
Line 44: Line 131:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Blessing Chiza, Prophet Blessing Chiza, Blessing Chiza biography, Blessing Chiza children, Blessing Chiza education, Blessing Chiza career, Blessing Chiza calling, Blessing Chiza wife, Blessing Chiza prophecies
 
|keywords= Blessing Chiza, Prophet Blessing Chiza, Blessing Chiza biography, Blessing Chiza children, Blessing Chiza education, Blessing Chiza career, Blessing Chiza calling, Blessing Chiza wife, Blessing Chiza prophecies
|description=  
+
|description= Blessing Samuel Chiza is a Zimbabwean cleric and the founder of Eagle Life Assembly church in Bulawayo.
|image=  
+
|image= Blessing Chiza.jpg
 
|image_alt= Blessing Chiza
 
|image_alt= Blessing Chiza
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Zimbabwean Pastors and Prophets]]
 
[[Category:Zimbabwean Pastors and Prophets]]

Latest revision as of 09:44, 19 April 2022

Blessing Chiza
Blessing Chiza Biography
BornBlessing Samuel Chiza
Spouse(s)Tatianah Chiza
ChildrenJoshaviah Jorai
Websitewww.facebook.com/drprbsc/


Blessing Samuel Chiza is a Zimbabwean cleric and the founder of Eagle Life Assembly church in Bulawayo.

Background

Chiza grew up in Chizhanje high-density area in Old Mabvuku. He says he was born about seven years after his parents had lost two daughters.

According to Chiza he used to drink alcohol and was known in his neighbourhood as Papa Mabhule. He said he was also known as Jah Wise Nyandoro for he was a leader of a street gang of Redbelt Karate bullies that used to beat up people.

Blessing Chiza joined Freedom Sengwayo's AFM in Africa church through a neighbour Munyaradzi Muswaka and received Jesus Christ as his Lord and personal saviour. He got out of gangs and managed to quit drinking but later backslid because of the influence of friends.[1]

Wife

Blessing Chiza's wife is Tatianah Chiza.

Children

Chiza's firstborn is Joshaviah Jorai Chiza.[1]

Education

Chiza studied at Mabvuku Primary School and Mabvuku High School. He received Jesus Christ in the early 1990s whilst at Mabvuku High School. After repenting, Chiza took leading roles in Mabvuku High School’s scripture union. Together with other students they would pray on school grounds and hold conferences.

After completing his high school education, Chiza went to Kwekwe Polytechnic College where he became a Christian Union chairman. He studied for a Diploma in Accounting at Kwekwe Polytechnic College. Chiza says he lost all his educational certificates in a taxi on his way to Bulawayo.[1]

Calling

Chiza said he received his calling during one of the scripture union conferences at Tafara High School in the early 90s. He said a huge, massive eagle angel appeared from heaven. The eagle according to Chiza, came down with stretched legs and landed on the roof of a classroom. It was big to an extent that Chiza thought the classroom was going to collapse, though later he realised that it was a spiritual vision.

The eagle which had a white head and tail landed with a strong wind blowing hard and even entered into Chiza's chest. This encounter forms the basis of the Eagle Life Assembly logo, name, slogans, history, and teachings.

At one time Chiza said he heard a voice coming from heaven when he was praying at their home in Chizhanje at G74 Hunga St, saying he was called to be an apostle and prophet, to preach and evangelise everywhere and bring people to Jesus Christ.

In 1995, Chiza said he heard a voice telling him to go to Faith in God Ministries International church where he was mentored, groomed and shepherded by his spiritual father Archbishop Asa Gurupira.[1]

Career

When Faith in God Ministries International church changed its name from Christian Life Centre (CLC), Chiza became the first youth leader of FIG Ministries International Mabvuku Assembly.

He was officially ordained as a pastor just a few months after his wedding in 2001 by Archbishop Gurupira. Chiza was then sent to pastor and pioneer FIG in Mufakose and Budiriro.

After moving to Bulawayo, Chiza worked in Gwanda for Zambuko Trust. Chiza and his wife resigned and started preaching to people in the streets of Bulawayo. They were staying in Nkulumane and then later moved to Cowdray Park. The couple later moved to Old Luveve where they started FIG Luveve.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 Peter Matika, Chiza moves into mansion …bathroom in the kitchen!…magical Eagle encounter revisited, Sunday News, Published: May 21, 2017, Retrieved: June 2, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Blessing_Chiza&oldid=116652"