<blockquote>"You are going to other big teams in Europe, from Nancy, I see you rising, God is going to take you. If this does not happen, people will not know God. It has to happen according or against their imagination. Young man, you shall be very rich."</blockquote><ref name="BM">Gibson Mhaka, [https://www.bmetro.co.zw/chiza-speaks-on-nakamba-prophecy/ Chiza speaks on Nakamba prophecy], ''B-Metro'', Published: May 28, 2021, Retrieved: April 19, 2022</ref>

According to video footage released on his Facebook page, Chiza prophecied on 25 May 2014 while holding Nakamba’s football jersey that the footballer would move to a big club in Europe. At the time, Nakamba was playing for Nancy FC.

<blockquote>"Zimbabwe shall improve as we go towards the end of next year, especially after the elections. From August 2018 onwards, I see a turn around and things improving bit by bit. I see Zimbabwean borders handling many of our people coming back from the diaspora. The turnaround will astound many, as it will be a 360 degree turn into prosperity."</blockquote><ref name="SNews">Gugulethu Ncube, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/chiza-predicted-president-mnangagwa-rise-to-power-says-country-is-headed-for-prosperity/ Chiza predicted President Mnangagwa rise to power – Says country is headed for prosperity], ''Sunday News'', Published: November 26, 2017, Retrieved: April 19, 2022</ref>

He was quoted by the newspaper saying Zimbabwe’s economy would improve towards the end of 2018. Chiza said:

<blockquote>"We did not release the video because as a prophet of God I have to use prophetic wisdom. The information in the video footage was highly sensitive to be publicised at the time because there was still another president in power. Sometimes it is better to hang on to sensitive information until the time is right. Moreover, the prophecy was released in front of the congregation during a prayer session at the church hence church members are aware of it."</blockquote>

When asked why the church decided to release the video of the prophecy after the inauguration of Mnangagwa as President, Blessing Chiza said:

In the video, he further adds that Mngangagwa amongst others will be key in solving challenges faced by Zimbabwe.

<blockquote>"God is showing me Mngangawa and the Holy Spirit is saying: ‘pray for Mnangagwa’. Before December I want intercessors to pray because there is something significant that must happen."</blockquote>

In video footage, he said that God bestowed Mnangagwa’s name in his heart because he had something to do with solutions for Zimbabwe.

Blessing Samuel Chiza is a Zimbabwean cleric and the founder of Eagle Life Assembly church in Bulawayo.

Background

Chiza grew up in Chizhanje high-density area in Old Mabvuku. He says he was born about seven years after his parents had lost two daughters.

According to Chiza he used to drink alcohol and was known in his neighbourhood as Papa Mabhule. He said he was also known as Jah Wise Nyandoro for he was a leader of a street gang of Redbelt Karate bullies that used to beat up people.

Blessing Chiza joined Freedom Sengwayo's AFM in Africa church through a neighbour Munyaradzi Muswaka and received Jesus Christ as his Lord and personal saviour. He got out of gangs and managed to quit drinking but later backslid because of the influence of friends.[1]

Wife

Blessing Chiza's wife is Tatianah Chiza.

Children

Chiza's firstborn is Joshaviah Jorai Chiza.[1]

Education

Chiza studied at Mabvuku Primary School and Mabvuku High School. He received Jesus Christ in the early 1990s whilst at Mabvuku High School. After repenting, Chiza took leading roles in Mabvuku High School’s scripture union. Together with other students they would pray on school grounds and hold conferences.

After completing his high school education, Chiza went to Kwekwe Polytechnic College where he became a Christian Union chairman. He studied for a Diploma in Accounting at Kwekwe Polytechnic College. Chiza says he lost all his educational certificates in a taxi on his way to Bulawayo.[1]

Calling

Chiza said he received his calling during one of the scripture union conferences at Tafara High School in the early 90s. He said a huge, massive eagle angel appeared from heaven. The eagle according to Chiza, came down with stretched legs and landed on the roof of a classroom. It was big to an extent that Chiza thought the classroom was going to collapse, though later he realised that it was a spiritual vision.

The eagle which had a white head and tail landed with a strong wind blowing hard and even entered into Chiza's chest. This encounter forms the basis of the Eagle Life Assembly logo, name, slogans, history, and teachings.

At one time Chiza said he heard a voice coming from heaven when he was praying at their home in Chizhanje at G74 Hunga St, saying he was called to be an apostle and prophet, to preach and evangelise everywhere and bring people to Jesus Christ.

In 1995, Chiza said he heard a voice telling him to go to Faith in God Ministries International church where he was mentored, groomed and shepherded by his spiritual father Archbishop Asa Gurupira.[1]

Career

When Faith in God Ministries International church changed its name from Christian Life Centre (CLC), Chiza became the first youth leader of FIG Ministries International Mabvuku Assembly.

He was officially ordained as a pastor just a few months after his wedding in 2001 by Archbishop Gurupira. Chiza was then sent to pastor and pioneer FIG in Mufakose and Budiriro.

Prophecies

