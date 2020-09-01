Difference between revisions of "Blessing Dhorobha"

Dr Blessing Dhorobha is the head of the Chikurubi Maximum Prison hospital.[1] He tried to see Hopewell Chin'ono on 31 August 2020 when he was complaining of a headache and a slightly elevated temperature but he refused saying he wanted to see his private doctor only.[2]



