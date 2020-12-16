Difference between revisions of "Blessing Mashangwa"
Revision as of 13:45, 16 December 2020
Blessing Mashangwa is a Zimbabwean businesswoman and the founder of Oceane Collection Perfumes.
Background
She has four children; Tariro, Clive, Emmanuel, and Zoe.[1]
Divorce
Mashangwa's marriage fell apart in 2018. In a Facebook post she revealed that she was walking away with nothing from Oceane Perfumes, the business that she had toiled over for 15 years.[2]
Education
Blessing told H-Metro that she has a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Business Administration from Thames University which she obtained through Milpark Business School in South Africa. In 2017 she said she was working towards her Master’s degree.[1]
Business Career
She launched AVON in Zimbabwe in 2002 which went on to be distributed in many major departmental stores. Blessing founded Oceane Perfumes in 2005 after her former husband Upenyu pushed me towards building our own brand.
She said the name Oceane was from her former husband's nickname in high school. Her husband was named Ocean after Ocean Sommers of the 1993 TV mini-series Trade Winds.[1]
Emmanuel Makandiwa Lawsuit
In August 2017, Blessing and Upenyu Mashangwa sued Makandiwa and his wife for US$6,5million over alleged false prophecies. However, Makandiwa sought an exception, arguing that matters of faith could not be handled by a secular court and the High Court Dismissed Makandiwa’s Application and said He Must Answer For “False Prophecies”
Controversies
Teaming Up With Jay Israel
Awards
- Women’s Top business Leader of the year – Special recognition in Entrepreneurial Excellence from WOLA
- Megafest Female Entrepreneur (2016)[1]
Tabitha Foundation
Mashangwa launched a charity organisation in March 2016 which is fully funded by her and her former husband Upenyu Mashangwa, known as Tabitha Foundation. This foundation helps people in need of food and basic groceries
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Brains behind Oceane Collection Perfumes, H-Metro, Published: March 20, 2017, Retrieved: December 16, 2020
- ↑ Primus, Prophet Makandiwa’s “Tormentor,” Blessing Mashangwa Walks Away With NOTHING, iHarare, Published: February 17, 2020, Retrieved: December 16, 2020