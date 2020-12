|description= Blessing Mashangwa is a businesswoman and the founder of Oceane Perfumes.

'''Blessing Mashangwa''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] businesswoman and the founder of Oceane Collection Perfumes.

'''Blessing Mashangwa''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] businesswoman and the founder of Oceane Collection Perfumes.

| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays "Parent(s)" as label) -->

| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays "Parent(s)" as label) -->

| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

| title = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as "Office" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->

| height = <!-- "X cm", "X m" or "X ft Y in" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label "Notable work"; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label "Notable credit(s)"; or by |works=, which produces label "Works"; or by |label_name=, which produces label "Label(s)" -->

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->

| burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays "Burial place" as label) -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_name = Blessing Muzvongi<!-- only use if different from name above -->

| image = Blessing_mashangwa.jpg<!-- filename only, no "File:" or "Image:" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Blessing Mashangwa<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->



Blessing Mashangwa is a Zimbabwean businesswoman and the founder of Oceane Collection Perfumes.

Background

She has four children; Tariro, Clive, Emmanuel, and Zoe.[1]

Divorce

Mashangwa's marriage fell apart in 2018. In a Facebook post she revealed that she was walking away with nothing from Oceane Perfumes, the business that she had toiled over for 15 years.[2]

Education

Blessing told H-Metro that she has a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Business Administration from Thames University which she obtained through Milpark Business School in South Africa. In 2017 she said she was working towards her Master’s degree.[1]

Business Career

She launched AVON in Zimbabwe in 2002 which went on to be distributed in many major departmental stores. Blessing founded Oceane Perfumes in 2005 after her former husband Upenyu pushed me towards building our own brand.

She said the name Oceane was from her former husband's nickname in high school. Her husband was named Ocean after Ocean Sommers of the 1993 TV mini-series Trade Winds.[1]

In August 2017, Blessing and Upenyu Mashangwa sued Makandiwa and his wife for US$6,5million over alleged false prophecies. However, Makandiwa sought an exception, arguing that matters of faith could not be handled by a secular court and the High Court Dismissed Makandiwa’s Application and said He Must Answer For “False Prophecies”

Controversies

Teaming Up With Jay Israel

Mashangwe was caught on camera together with Jay Israel plotting to tarnish the image of Makandiwa and extort money. Below are images of the video in question:

Evidence Chari said Makandiwa had opened a case against Mashangwa. [3]

Awards

Women’s Top business Leader of the year – Special recognition in Entrepreneurial Excellence from WOLA

Megafest Female Entrepreneur (2016)[1]

Tabitha Foundation

Mashangwa launched a charity organisation in March 2016 which is fully funded by her and her former husband Upenyu Mashangwa, known as Tabitha Foundation. This foundation helps people in need of food and basic groceries