Difference between revisions of "Blessing Moyo"

Blessing Moyo is a talented Zimbabwean defender who plays for FC Platinum. He is a former Dynamos Football Club player.

Background

Blessing Moyo was born in April 4, 1995.[1]

Education

Blessing attended Churchill Boys High for his secondary education.

Career

He joined Dembare when he was still a 11 year old and played for the club juniors under some of the celebrated figures in Zimbabwean soccer such as Tonderai Ndiraya, Elvis Chiweshe and Biggie Zuze.[2] Moyo being a talented right back played his first competitive match for the glamour boys when he was jus 19 years old when the then Dembare coach, Callisto Pasuwa benched club veterans such as Thomas Magorimbo and Oscar Machapa in favour the player.[2] Moyo has also endeared himself with the Dembare supporters due to his outstanding performances for a player of his young age.

Transfer Rumours

The player said to have attracted the interest of South African premier league side, Pretoria University. The speculation around the player did not however materialise into any deal which saw the player extending his tenure with Dembare.[3] During the same year, he was also linked with a move to join Mamelodi Sundowns but the move also did not materialise.[4] There was also widespread speculation that the player was being targeted by FC Platinum following the players complaints that he was being starved of game time.

Accolades

Rookie of the year (2014)

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Winner Medal (2014)

Trivia

Blessing was named rookie of the year during his maiden season at Dembare