Difference between revisions of "Blessing Tandi"

In July 2018, Blessing Tandi was elected to Ward 14 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 3394 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 14 Mutare Municipality with 3394 votes, beating Wellington Jonah Moyo of Zanu-PF with 1435 votes, Nhamo Adamu of ZIPP with 99 votes, Elijah Taremeredzwa Matongo of APA with 81 votes and Joyful Tarenda of PRC with 20 votes. [1]

Events

Speaking at a United Mutare Residents Ratepayers Trust (UMRRT) meeting in May 2020, Mutare Mayor Blessing Tandi claimed that council’s resolutions to buy Mayor and Town Clerk Joshua Maligwa each a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado would improve the City’s status. He was also questioned on his attendance at numerous workshops at the expense of ratepayers. “The issue of vehicles will give status to the city, and workshops empower council with ideas.” A resident, John Zimunya, remarked, “The city’s status is not judged by the type of vehicles driven by the mayor and managers, but by the level of service delivery”. “On vehicles, our Mayor was very clear that it has nothing to do with service delivery, but their status,” remarked UMRRT programme director Edson Dube. [2]





Further Reading

