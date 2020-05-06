Difference between revisions of "Blessing Tangwara"

2018 – elected to Ward 1 [[Manyame RDC]] with 2601 votes, beating [[Munyaradzi Kapanga]] of Zanu-PF with 1654 votes, [[Cosmas Kabuya]], independent, with 958 votes and [[Douglas Mayeza]] of PRC with 76 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Manyame RDC with 2601 votes, beating Munyaradzi Kapanga of Zanu-PF with 1654 votes, Cosmas Kabuya, independent, with 958 votes and Douglas Mayeza of PRC with 76 votes.

Events

Further Reading

