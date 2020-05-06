Difference between revisions of "Blessing Tangwara"
In July 2018, Blessing Tangwara was elected to Ward 1 Manyame RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 2601 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 1 Manyame RDC with 2601 votes, beating Munyaradzi Kapanga of Zanu-PF with 1654 votes, Cosmas Kabuya, independent, with 958 votes and Douglas Mayeza of PRC with 76 votes.
Events
Further Reading
