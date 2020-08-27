Difference between revisions of "Blessings Mazinyani"

In July 2018, Blessings Mazinyani was elected to Ward 5 Chiredzi Town Council, for Zanu-PF, with 977 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Chiredzi Town Council with 977 votes, beating Tinofireyi Wadzai of MDC-Alliance with 696 votes, Elias Manjeru, independent with 313 votes and Wilson Nkwazi of ZIPP with 26 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]