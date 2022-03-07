In July 2018, Blessmore Munzara was elected to Ward 12 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 2202 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 12 Guruve RDC with 2202 votes, beating Shadreck Chikazhe of MDC Alliance with 325 votes. [1]

