Difference between revisions of "Blood"

Measurements to indicate normal and abnormal health.

Blood Pressure

120/80 -- Normal (Spoken - one twenty over eighty)
130/85 --Normal (Control)
140/90 -- High
150/95 -- V.High 

Low BP

120/80 -- Normal
110/75 -- Normal (Control)
100/70 -- Low
90//65 -- Dangerous

Haemoglobin

Male -- 13 to 17
Female -- 12 to 15

Pulse

72 beats per minute (standard)
60 to 80 beats p.m. (normal)
81 to 180 beats p.m.(abnormal)

Body Temperature

37.0 C - Normal
37.5 C - Above, high, fever

