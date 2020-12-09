Difference between revisions of "Blood"
Measurements to indicate normal and abnormal health.

==Blood Pressure==

120/80 -- Normal (Spoken - one twenty over eighty) <br/>
130/85 --Normal (Control) <br/>
Latest revision as of 10:15, 9 December 2020
Measurements to indicate normal and abnormal health.
Blood Pressure
120/80 -- Normal (Spoken - one twenty over eighty)
130/85 --Normal (Control)
140/90 -- High
150/95 -- V.High
Low BP
120/80 -- Normal
110/75 -- Normal (Control)
100/70 -- Low
90//65 -- Dangerous
Haemoglobin
Male -- 13 to 17
Female -- 12 to 15
Pulse
72 beats per minute (standard)
60 to 80 beats p.m. (normal)
81 to 180 beats p.m.(abnormal)
Body Temperature
37.0 C - Normal
37.5 C - Above, high, fever