Difference between revisions of "Blood"

(No difference)

Measurements to indicate normal and abnormal health.

Blood Pressure

120/80 -- Normal (Spoken - one twenty over eighty)

130/85 --Normal (Control)

140/90 -- High

150/95 -- V.High



Low BP

120/80 -- Normal

110/75 -- Normal (Control)

100/70 -- Low

90//65 -- Dangerous



Haemoglobin

Male -- 13 to 17

Female -- 12 to 15



Pulse

72 beats per minute (standard)

60 to 80 beats p.m. (normal)

81 to 180 beats p.m.(abnormal)



Body Temperature

37.0 C - Normal

37.5 C - Above, high, fever

